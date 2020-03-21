Looking for a job amid the coronavirus outbreak? Check out this list

Several companies across East Tennessee are looking to hire more employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Below is a list of businesses looking to hire immediate positions to help with an increase in customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Kroger

Kroger stores across the state of Tennessee said immediate positions are currently open.

Full and part-time positions are available and starting pay varies by job. Kroger offers tuition reimbursement for students, associate discounts and other benefits upon qualifying.

and could be placed for employment within several days of applying.

Domino's

Pizza delivery giant Domino’s is looking to hire 10,000 workers to meet increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain needs to fill positions in stores and factories, including chefs, customer service representatives and managers.

Walmart

Walmart plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May.

Each full-time hourly employee will receive a $300 cash bonus while each part-time employee will get $150, according to a statement from the company. The company plans to hand out the bonuses on April 2.

Amazon

Amazon says it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour.

Ingles

Ingles is offering short-term opportunities for retail candidates at several of their locations, and include positions as cashiers and service clerks.

Food City

All Food City locations currently have both full-time and part-time opportunities available in key customer service and food service positions.

This includes cashiers, courtesy clerks, day and night stockers, meat cutters, cake decorators and retail management.

Blount Memorial Hospital

Blount Memorial Hospital is hiring amid the coronavirus outbreak.

