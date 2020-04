NRL Mortgage and NRL Mortgage Midwest has recently brought on two additional branches in Stevensville MD, and Knoxville TN, and are actively hiring across all Midwest locations.

Realtors can reach out to Joshua Stone at 615-330-0668 and Michael Nelson at 865-936-3629 to learn more about NRL Mortgage’s service offerings.

