Looking for love online? TBI warns about romance scams

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took to Twitter to warn people in East Tennessee about romance scams.

"Think its love," TBI said in a video. "Think twice."

TBI officials said many people believe they are falling in love with someone they met online, but oftentimes it turns out to be a scam.

"Even though they know they've lost their money, they're still kind of in denial that it wasn't a real person they talking to," TBI said.

TBI officials said it is key to be aware of who you're talking to online and not becoming a victim. The funds stolen by online scammers are extremely hard to recover if not impossible, according to TBI.

During the month of February TBI will be posting tips online as a part of its 'Broken Hearts, Broken Trust' series. The series will give tips about how to spot an online scammer, how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you're a victim.

