Looking to cancel a trip? Here’s some tips

Hotels say they’ve seen an increasing number of people who have called to cancel trips over the next month in response to the Coronavirus outbreak. Some people have reported resistance to cancel.

At The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, they are allowing cancellations without questions. But many of those calls were from people who used a third party to make your reservation. So if you used Booking.com, Hotels.com or Expedia you’ll have to call that company to get your money back.

“You have the online travel agents such as Trip Advisor, Booking and people are calling us saying will you cancel. Yes we will, but you’ve got to go through them,” said

Karl Thomas, The Ramsey. “But I’ve noticed, I’m getting emails from trip advisor and booking Saying they’re throwing out all their cancellation rules as well.”

If you have trouble cancelling a reservation you may ask the company if they will honor a future stay.