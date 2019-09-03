Loss of baby prompts woman to become first responder

While many people are spending their Labor Day holiday with friends and family, first responders continue to serve our communities.

“It’s not a job, it is a mission. It is a calling," says Diane Sampson, of Jackson, Mississippi. "In the 26 years I have been doing this, I can say I have been fortunate enough to make a difference. That’s what it is all about!”

For Sampson, holidays mean another day on the job.

As an AMR operations supervisor and paramedic, she has hand delivered almost 20 babies in the field.

Sampson says her job means running towards places most people would run from!

“This job requires a very strong mental fortitude," she says. "This job is not for everyone. Not everyone wants to do this job. Not everyone can do this job. Not everyone is called for the job.”

Working 12 hour shifts for the last 26 years, Sampson says her love for the job is in her blood. But it wasn’t until a tragic accident changed the course of her life forever.

In 1986, she suffered the loss of her 21-month-old baby boy.

“After the accident, this felt like something I was called to do. If in the event another mother was in the same situation I was, maybe I could do something to make a difference!”

For Sampson, it’s her faith that keeps her going, both at work and at home!

“I have a very strong faith. I rely on that heavily for what I do and how I take care of my patients. I come in with a heart to make a difference and do good. We hope you don’t need us, but if you do we are here.”

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.