Metro Nashville Police said a 67-year-old hiker was found alive after being reported missing Saturday morning.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported Wallace Carter wen missing during a hike at Beaman Park on Saturday.

Hundreds of volunteers along with police and other officials searched the park throughout the weekend.

Crews resumed their search Monday morning. Carter was found and transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2019 WVLTvia WTVF. All rights reserved.