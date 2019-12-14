Lost dog found at Alabama prison

An Alabama family worried their dog was gone for good, but he turned up in an unusual place.

WSFA reported that Leigh and Michael Parker, of Montgomery, have owned their dog Soup for more than three years.

“He was actually born on my birthday, which is one way we knew he was going to be ours,” said Leigh Parker.

Michael took Soup hunting last Saturday, but said the dog wandered off, and the couple couldn't find him.

The couple said they were searching on social media and saw that Soup had been rescued.

“A prison guard, who was looking for his own dog who had been lost, saw a picture of Soup and recognized him and called me right away,” said Leigh.

Turns out, Soup had ended up a guest at the Kilby Correctional Facility, not as a prisoner, but as a king.

“He’s had roast beef, chicken fingers, chicken nuggets, lima beans, had steak one night and peach cobbler,” said Michael. WSFA reported Soup even had his own mattress and had made friends at the facility.

“When I went to pick him up, he looked at me, then looked back at his friends, and looked at me. It looked like he was about to pull a quarter out of his pocket and flip it for whether he was going to stay or not,” said Michael.

WSFA reported that Soup ended up going home, however, and the Parkers said if he escapes again, they know where he'll be.

