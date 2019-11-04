Lost hikers saved at Cherokee National Forest

Two hikers were rescued from the French Broad Recreation Site inside the Cherokee National Forest after an hours-long search Sunday night.

According to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency, two missing hikers were rescued from freezing conditions just before midnight near the Wolf Creek Bridge area.

"Both were found in excellent condition despite freezing temperatures, because of the swift action and effective communication of our team and the Leadership of DelRio Incident Command," CCEMA said on Facebook.

First responders from Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department, Longcreek Volunteer Fire Department, Newport Rescue Squad and E-911 assisted in the search.

No information about the circumstances surrounding the hikers' disappearance has been released.

