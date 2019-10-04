Lots to do in Sevier County this weekend

It's fall on the calendar and that means there's a lot going on in Sevier County from live music to arts & crafts.

It's all smiles at the Robert Tino Smoky Mountain Homecoming, which is going on this weekend. Expect a lot of traffic around his studio off Highway 66.

"We're having a fall party out here. It's a little warm still, but other than that we've got crafts, we've got bluegrass music we've got food, artwork, kids games this weekend, just a lot of fall fun," said Tino. "This is our 14th year we've always done an open house here at the gallery in October, so we decided to make it more of a festival."

Old Douglas Dam Road is closed because of the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

In Gatlinburg, Tunes and Tales kicks off for the fall season. This is the first time the street performers have been out in the fall.

"Gatlinburg is a walking town. Tunes & Tales enhances our visitors’ experience as they stroll the Parkway in the evenings,” said Mark Adams, President, and CEO of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Fall will see new and returning performers joining the cast and we are excited to have their talent as we continue to share the music and culture of our Appalachian heritage with visitors.”

Each night will conclude with a “Shindig” at Reagan Terrace Mall at 9 p.m., where all 13 or more acts gather for a closing show.

This weekend also kicks off the Tennessee Art week.

Join the History, join the fun or join the crafters for a class in the Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community. Our 8-mile loop, bordered by Glades Rd, Buckhorn Rd, and East Parkway, is the largest and oldest group of artists in the USA.

"So a lot of the old families that lived here would bring brooms and baskets and trade it in for dry goods and stuff like that as the park got more and more popular people started buying these goods," said Mike Fowler, Fowler's Clay Works.

The Loop included over 90 Member shops, restaurants and galleries with heritage crafts, contemporary art, home decor and gifts.

