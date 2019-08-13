Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office requests good behavior due to extreme heat

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn criminals that it is simply too hot to break the law today.

The letter penned to "All Loudon County Criminals, Thieves and Law Breakers," warns that officers uniforms are black, thick and very heavy. So heavy they could "keep an Eskimo warm during the coldest days of January."

The post jokingly pleads with criminals to put a hold on their illegal activity so that officers can stay in their air conditioned patrol cars.

"So. No breaking into houses that you don’t live in. Don’t take things that aren’t yours. Stop fighting with your neighbors over a disputed property line. Know how to work your smart device so that you’re not accidentally dialing 911," the post read.

The post by the LCSO says they will be willing to reconsider their crime restriciton when the temperature cools off in the fall.

WVLT's weather team reports that East Tennessee will experience the hottest feels like temperature for our area so far this year. The National Weather Service also included the Valley in a Heat Advisory from Noon to 8 p.m.

Anyone who will be outside is advised to stay cool, hydrated and not break the law.

