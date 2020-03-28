Loudon Co. 'bear hunt' bringing neighbors together

People in Loudon County have a new way to keep busy and have fun while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Crystal Williams and Rachel Browder organized an annual bear hunt for families to enjoy. The scavenger hunt included dressing up and staging teddy bears all around town for people to find. Browder says the purpose of the bear hunt is to provide a safe and fun activity outside of the house.

"It's really about creativity and getting out and spending time with your family at a safe distance and having something to do," said Rachel Browder.

Williams said she and Browder were shocked by the amount of support they received for the hunt.

"When Rachel and I were talking about this, she was like do you think this is going to happen? And I was like well we can do one of two things," said Browder. "We can not do it or see who wants to participate, and within 24 hours it just exploded."

Williams and Browder are planning a similar event for Easter.

