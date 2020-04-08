Loudon Co. couple wants to ring in Easter in a new way

An East Tennessee couple wants to celebrate Easter from afar.

"Easter is all about new beginnings," said Polly Evans.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have decided It's time to start a new tradition.

"It gave me cold chills to think we could step outside and worship together even not being together," said Evans.

Evans and her husband, Chad, have asked churches to ring their bells on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m. for five minutes.

"We had an overwhelming response," said Evans.

They thought local churches in Loudon County would join in, but so many more have decided to take part.

"I talked to the oldest church in downtown, Honolulu, Hawaii," explained Evans. "And they're going to join with us in ringing their church bells Hawaii time on Easter Sunday. That's really exciting."

It's expanded to 30 states.

"It's about sharing Christian love and wanting to share a message that we can share as a nation, as individual Christians and as Christians altogether," said Evans.

For churches that do not have bells, an organist will play the bell section and share the video on the church's social media pages.

