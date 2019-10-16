Loudon Co. woman arrested after reportedly stealing $10,000 from Knoxville business

Officials said a woman is in custody after she admitted to stealing $10,000 from a Knoxville business over a two year period.

Police responded to a theft at Petro Stopping Center on the 700 block of North Watt Road.

When officers arrived on the scene a woman told police an auditor who reviewed the books discovered the missing money, according to reports.

Police said, Jessica Rowe, 33, admitted to taking the money out of a safe over the past two years.

According to officials, Rowe was arrested and taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

