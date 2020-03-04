Loudon County Sheriff's Office collecting supplies for tornado victims

Tornadoes devastated Middle Tennessee on March 3, leaving at least 25 dead and many more injured.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office announced they will be collecting supplies on March 5 for tornado victims.

Residents are asked to bring water and other non-perishable goods.

You can begin donating Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Loudon County Justice Center located at 12680 U.S. Highway 11 in Lenoir City. Donations will be accepted until 6 p.m.

LCSO said to look for the yellow Penkse truck to know where to drop off donations.

