'Negligent burning' starts brush Loudon Co. brush fire, deputies say

Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Loudon County that started "as a result of negligent burning," according to a Loudon County deputy.

Loudon County Brush Fire / Source: (Loudon County Sheriff's Office)

"Today we were dispatched to smoke in the area off of Martel Road near the Loudon and Knox County Lines. On scene we discovered an uncontrolled brush fire that was the result of someone’s negligence," said the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a citizen called 911 so that crews were able to quickly respond and contain the fire.

In the latest update from the Sheriff's Office just after 4 p.m., they reported that the fire was under control.

Officials said no residents were in danger because of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Office reminded everyone that a statewide burn ban was in place due to dry conditions.

"If you’re legally burning," a deputy said, "You are responsible for oversight of the fire to avoid incidents like this one today."

