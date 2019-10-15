Officials close down Loudon County home at the center of fatal shooting

Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said deputies and DTF agents assisted the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office in the closure of a house that was the center of continuous drug issues and the scene of a fatal shooting in August.

The home off of Tinnel Lane in Northern Loudon County was the location of a shooting on August 20 that killed Christopher Watson, 34. John Dixon Jr., 41, was charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a handgun after the incident.

Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said they work closely with the District Attorney and Drug Task Force to identify known drug operations and close them down.

