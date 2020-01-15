Louis C.K. is coming to Knoxville

Louis C.K. announced he will be coming to the stage of the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on March 9 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale to the general public.

Louis C.K. has released over eight stand-up specials including Shameless, Chewed Up, Hilarious, Word - Live at Carnegie Hall (audio), Live at the Beacon Theater, Oh My God, Live at the Comedy Store, and most recently Louis C.K. 2017.

Louis is the creator, writer, director and star of the Peabody award-winning shows Louie and Horace and Pete. In January 2015, C.K. became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden three times for the same tour.

A release says the event is "phone-free" and that anyone seen using a phone will be escorted out of the venue.

