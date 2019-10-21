Louisiana hunter dies in accident at his deer stand

A Calcasieu Parish man died in a hunting accident Sunday in Sabine Parish.

The Sabine Parish coroner’s office has identified him as 53-year-old Paul W. Landry.

It appears that the Iowa resident stumbled on a large tree stump, causing him to tumble forward and strike his face or head on the lowest rung of his 14-foot metal ladder deer stand, Sabine Coroner Ron Rivers said.

The accident happened several hundred yards down a a high line that crosses Rattan Road off Louisiana Highway 473 in southern Sabine Parish.

Family members found Landry dead on the ground at the foot of his ladder deer stand when they went to check on him after he failed to answer repeated phone calls about noon, the coroner said.

Landry had left his residence to go deer hunting about 5:30 a.m.

Evidence shows he made several trips to take his weapon and backpack up his ladder stand.

“Before settling in to hunt, Mr. Landry made one more trip down his ladder stand for an unknown reason,” Rivers said.

He was heading back to his ladder stand when he fell and suffered the severe head trauma, the coroner said.

An autopsy has been scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health to determine the exact cause of his death.

The coroner’s office and the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Department are investigating the fatal accident.

