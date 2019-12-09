Louisiana man arrested after reportedly stealing $13,000 worth of purses

A Louisiana man was arrested after reportedly shoplifting more than $13,000 in purses, KNOE reported.

Donovan Mosley, 21, was arrested on Monday for thefts that happened at Pecanland Mall. Officials said Mosley targeted both Dillard's and Belk.

According to an arrest warrant, Mosley was one of two people who walked into Dillard's on November 22, cut anti-theft devices off of six Louis Vuitton purses and fled the store with the bags. A similar incident happened at Belk around the same time.

$10, 470 worth of purses were stolen from Dillard's and $3,465 worth of purses were stolen from Belk, according to reports.

The other suspect was identified as a 15-year-old juvenile.

Mosley was charged with two counts each of shoplifting, criminal conspiracy and contributing to juvenile delinquency.

