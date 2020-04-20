Louisiana man arrested following dispute with mother, a fire and fleeing with a BB gun on an ATV

A dispute over a stimulus check followed by fleeing from authorities on an ATV with a BB gun has led to the arrest of a Moreauville man, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KALB reported that the sheriff's office said that 51-year-old Marvin Smith was arguing with his mother because she refused to give him all the money from the stimulus check.

The sheriff's office said Smith battered his mother before fleeing into the woods on an ATV before officials showed up. Investigators said a building on the property had been set on fire, too.

According to KALB, investigators said Smith pulled out a large gun and held deputies at bay for some time. He later allegedly tried to charge some state troopers in the ATV before ultimately being tased by authorities and taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said Smith faces charges of arson, domestic abuse battery, two counts of aggravated assault, multiple counts of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.

