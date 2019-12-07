Louisiana man faces more than 50 charges of sex crimes against animals, children

A Louisiana man was arrested for sex crimes against children and animals.

According to WAFB, Attorney General Jeff Landry's Office arrested 33-year-old Ian Bagley, of Slidell, on numerous charges:

- 11 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13

- 3 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles

- 2 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles

- 46 counts of sexual abuse of animals

- 1 count of felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile

- 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile

- 1 count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor

- 1 count of oral sexual battery

WAFB reported the arrest was the result of a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Mandeville Police Department, Slidell Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services.

Bagley was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

