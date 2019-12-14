Louisiana man, wife charged with raping children

A Louisiana couple was formally charged with child rape after spending months in jail on child porn charges, KSLA reported.

Dustin Crow, 31, and Samantha Crow, 31, were charged with multiple counts of first-degree rape on December 12.

Charges for Dustin Crow

- 106 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,

- 11 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,

- 8 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,

- 2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles,

- 1 count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, and,

- 1 count of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13

- 3 counts of first-degree rape

- 3 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

- 1 count of sexual battery with a juvenile

Charges for Samantha Crow

- 2 counts of first-degree rape of juveniles under the age of 13,

- 1 count of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,

- 1 count of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13

- 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13

The couple remains in Sabine Parish Detention Center with no set bond.

