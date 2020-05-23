Louisiana mother holds baby for first time after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for 72 days

A mother in Louisiana held her baby for the first time last week after spending 72 days hospitalized with COVID-19.

WVUE reported that Trichelle McDaniel went to the Emergency Room at Turro's on March 11 with flu-like symptoms and she was 35 weeks pregnant. Soon after, the mother found out she tested positive for COVID-19 and she went into preterm labor and had to undergo an emergency C-section.

More than two months later, McDaniel got to hold her newborn baby for the first time Friday. The mother also got to reunite with her other five children and her boyfriend.

"The worst moment? I don't really know because after I had the baby, I don't remember much. I just remember waking up and it was April," McDaniel said.

McDaniel's medical team wished her a happy 'goodbye' as she was discharged from Turo Hospital. She was in tears.

“For Trichelle, that sign says hope comes from Touro and she is the embodiment of that. On March 15th she delivered her baby, deteriorated, got really sick, got put on a vent and for 6 weeks I got to know her as if she was my child. And, I can speak for everyone who took care of her, we took it really personally, we wanted to get Mama home with baby,” said McDaniel’s pulmonologist Michael Hawthorne, M.D.

McDaniel says she is happy to catch up with her family after winning this battle for her newborn son.

"I feel good; ready to walk in that car and go home," said McDaniel.

McDaniel’s newborn son was delivered healthy and tested negative for COVID-19.

