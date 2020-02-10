Louisiana officer accused of causing head-on collision while drunk

A Louisiana police officer was accused of causing a head-on collision in an unmarked police car while intoxicated, investigators said.

WAFB reported that 30-year-old Dave Lee Davis ran a police light on Feb 8 around 8 p.m., according to arrested records.

Investigators said Davis collided with another vehicle, and the other driver sustained minor injuries. Police said Davis was incoherent and was unable to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Davis was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and others. He was placed on administrated leave and has been with the Baton Rouge Police Department for two years, WAFB reported.

