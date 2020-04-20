Louisiana pastor who held services amid pandemic asks Americans to donate stimulus checks

A Louisiana pastor who defied the governor’s orders and repeatedly held large church services during the coronavirus pandemic is now asking congregates to donate their stimulus checks to the church.

WAFB reported that Tony Spell, the pastor at Life Tabernacle Church, launched the #PastorSpellStimulus Challenge, asking people to donate their government checks to evangelists, missionaries and music ministers.

Spell said he, his wife and son donated their checks.

Spell appeared on CNN’s New Day Weekend on Sunday. Host Victor Blackwell questioned his decision to ask congregants for their government-issued funds.

"To say to people who you know don’t have much, you have to go and pick them up to bring them to your church, to then ask them to hand over the $1,200, the only money some people will have, and you have another option,” Blackwell posed. “Why not give that money to them? And why isn’t this a time for the church to give to those who do not have?”

“We are giving to those who do not have.” Spell answered. “We are challenging you, if you can, give your stimulus package to evangelists and missionaries who do not get the package. They don’t file taxes the way you and I do, Victor.”

