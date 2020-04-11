Louisiana police frighten some after using siren from ‘The Purge’ during COVID-19 curfew

Louisianna police frightened many community members after officers sounded a curfew alarm identical to the one used in the horror film, "The Purge."

Acadia Parish is under a 9 pm. to 6 a.m. curfew where citizens are not allowed to leave their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens who leave their homes after the curfew are subject to receive a citation.

To start the curfew, police reportedly drove around the area sounding "The Purge" alarm.

"The Purge" is a popular horror film where America allows government sanctioned 'purges.' The purge is a set time where all crime is legal.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the department received a mixed reaction from the public about the siren, WFLA reported. Broussard said they had no idea the sound was associated with the movie and officer don't plan to use any type of siren moving forward.

