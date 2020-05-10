Louisiana police officer accused of raping woman he pulled over for speeding

Louisiana police said a Port Barre officer was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman he pulled over during a traffic stop.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department confirmed Darwin Fontenot was arrested on charges of third degree rape and malfeasance in office.

Investigators said the incident occurred in March 2020 when a woman was pulled over for speeding. Officials said other details surrounding the incident will be release at a later date.

According to officials, Fontenot was a corrections officer before working for the Port Barre Police Department. Fontenot graduated the police academy in November 2019.

“The public holds law enforcement to a high standard and so do I. Whether the sexual interaction was consensual or not doesn’t justify it. I will not tolerate such unprofessional behavior from our police officers. It’s a sad day when we have to arrest one of our own but wrong is wrong. Police officers are trusted with great power and responsibility to do what is right and to be the wedge between right and wrong. That trust is tarnished when officers are unprofessional," Port Barre Chief Deon Boudreaux said.

