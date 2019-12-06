Louisiana strip club owner booked with raping child at business

A club manager in Louisianna was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl while she was visiting the club with friends, according to court documents.

Officials said the 16-year-old was visiting the club with friends when she told the club owner wanted to see her.

The club owner was identified as Vishal Motwani. Records show the manager, Kenneth Rancifer, who was also charged in the incident, approached the girl and brought her up to Motawni's office to meet with him. Court documents said that's when the rape occurred.

The girl was with friends, bonding and learning how to dance with one of the dancers, officials said. Then she was taken upstairs where Motwani offered her $1,500 to have "fun time."

Reports stated, when she refused, Motwani kept offering her more money until he reportedly assaulted her.

After the assault, video evidence showed the 16-year-old staggering out of the club, needing assistance to walk from her friends, FOX8 reported.

The girl went to a hospital where a rape kit was collected, officials said.

Motwani was charged with third-degree rape, false imprisonment and indecent exposure with a juvenile. His bond was set $130,000.

The club manager was charged with second-degree kidnapping and principal to third-degree rape. His bond was set at $15,000.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via FOX8. All rights reserved.