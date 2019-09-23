Louisiana woman accused of posing as nurse, treating patients

A 58-year-old Shreveport woman is accused of treating patients and issuing medications while posing as a nurse for weeks at a local nursing home.

Sandra Jeannett Martin is free on bond after having been arrested at her residence Friday, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

She was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 1:43 p.m. as an in-state fugitive and on one count each of forgery, unlicensed practice of nursing and making false statements concerning employment in a nursing or health care facility, booking records show.

Martin was released from custody at 8 p.m. the same day. Her bonds totaled $20,000.

She originally was hired as a social worker, authorities say.

Then she used the identity of another Sandra Martin, who is a licensed practical nurse, to convince her place of employment that she was licensed as a nurse, according to Caddo sheriff’s Detective Mike King.

Sandra Jeannett Martin worked more than 1,000 hours while posing as an LPN, authorities say.

She is accused of fraudulently treating more than 100 patients, issuing medications, completing numerous medical documents and generally being responsible for patient care when she was not licensed to do so.

Authorities did not immediately identify where Sandra Jeannett Martin was employed.

