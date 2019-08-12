Louisiana woman accused of punching her 12-year-son in the face repeatedly

Authorities with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office say they've arrested a woman who repeatedly punched her son in the face after an argument.

According to arrest records, deputies were called to the 1800 block of Spyker Drive on Sunday night, August 11.

There, they found 34-year-old Willie Keanna Wilson and her 12-year-old son. According to the report, Willie told investigators that her son was acting out and cursed her. She told them she followed him and asked what he said to her. She told them he turned around and pushed her so she "went in on him." The report says she clarified, saying they "got into a fistfight."

The child told deputies that he was arguing with his mother when she hit him. He said he was going to hit her back but she pushed him against a wall and started punching him in the face. He said she threw him down on a bed and started beating him in the face.

The report noted that the 12-year-old had dried blood on his nose and shirt and his right cheek area appeared swollen.

Wilson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of cruelty to juveniles.

Wilson has previous arrests for battery, including assault on a school teacher, according to court records.

