Louisiana woman accused of raping 5-year-old, 3-year-old

A Louisiana woman has been accused of raping two small children.

Lakien Perry, 18, was charged on multiple counts, including rape after investigators said they received a complaint about explicit Instagram conversations that took place on January 13.

Detectives said an investigation revealed an Instagram account belonging to Perry, which provided an unidentified account with a live video feed of Perry having inappropriate sexual contact with a five-year-old boy. A further investigation revealed Perry had sent inappropriate videos and photos of her with the boy since December 2019 and that she had inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl, detectives said.

Perry was charged with seven counts of first-degree rape, twenty counts of sexual battery and pornography involving a juvenile. Her bond was set at $2.8 million.

