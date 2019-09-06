Louisville Zoo elephant calf makes public debut

The Louisville Zoo’s African elephant Mikki and her one-month-old male calf made their public debut Thursday.

Zoo officials say public viewing times will be limited as the calf and Mikki grow acclimated to their public enclosures. Zoo guests can visit louisvillezoo.org/mikki to see daily updates for elephant viewing.

During the last month, Mikki and her calf have been bonding in their indoor space and recently started spending mornings outside in the elephant yard before the Zoo opens.

Punch, the Zoo’s Asian elephant and matriarch of the herd will be on a rotational schedule with Mikki and calf while the herd’s acclimation process continues. Although Punch and the calf have observed and smelled one another from adjacent stalls, they have not been together in shared spaces.

Mikki gave birth to the male calf at 11:24 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019. It is only the second elephant born at the Louisville Zoo in the Zoo’s 50-year history.