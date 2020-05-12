Louisville infant injured in shooting, expected to survive

A baby girl under the age of one is expected to survive after being shot Saturday night in Louisville.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the baby and a man in his 30′s were involved a shooting in the area of Cedrus Way Saturday around 8 p.m.

The man kept driving towards Shepherdsville and pulled into the Wendy’s at 158 Keystone Crossroads. That’s when the Shepherdsville Police Department were called and Bullitt County EMS arrived.

Officers set up a route along I-65 to escort the baby to Norton Children’s Hospital and the adult to University Hospital.

The baby girl was originally listed in critical condition, but Monday LMPD confirmed she is expected to survive. The man shot is in serious but stable condition.

So far, no arrests in the shootings have been made.

