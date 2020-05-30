Louisville mayor suspends no-knock warrants following death of Breonna Taylor

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the suspension of no-knock warrants by the Louisville Metro Police Department as protests erupt following the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment on March 13, when LMPD officers attempted to serve a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation.

“To people who gathered downtown last night to protest,” Fischer said, “and to many more throughout our city and throughout our country who feel angry, hurt, afraid, frustrated, tired and sick of story after story of black lives ending at the hands of law enforcement, I hear you.”

The mayor promised residents that more changes were coming and thanked Taylor's family for speaking out against the violence after seven people were hit by gunfire during protests.

