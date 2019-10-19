Did you see Friday's sunset? Here's why it was so gorgeous

For the perfect sunset, you need just a few ingredients, and Friday we had them all.

Friday provided the perfect ingredients for a beautiful East Tennessee sunset. (Source: Marilla Cable)

First off, you need some cirrus clouds. The high level clouds, thousands of feet up in the atmosphere, are made up of small ice crystals. Friday night's ice crystals came from Tropical Storm Nestor's outer bands. While the storm was hundreds of miles away, the cirrus clouds sailed to the north. The south-to-north direction of the movement also added a new wrinkle to what we saw.

You can't have too many other clouds, because at that point the view is obscured. With a nice day, the addition of some patchy clouds wasn't too much to impact the sunset.

The biggest factor is the angle of the sun. Sunlight travels farther through the atmosphere at sunrise and sunset, not much but just enough. The additional distance allows shorter wavelength colors like blue or violet to be absorbed by dust or other particles. By the time the waning sunlight gets to your eye, most of what's left is red, orange, or pink!

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.