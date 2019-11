Balter Beerworks says you don't need to brave the cold to enjoy a cold one on the patio.

The brewery has set up the Balter Beerworks Igloo Village where beer lovers can stay warm during the cold Knoxville winter months.

The igloos are ready to use starting Wednesday.

"Come see Knoxville's first Igloo Village!" said Balter on Instagram.

Seats inside the igloos are first come first serve.

