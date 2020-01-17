Low-income drivers in California could see traffic fines cut in half

A report from CBS 8 in San Diego says some drivers can expect to get a break when it comes to traffic tickets.

Governor Gavin Newsom outlined a plan to cut fines in half for low-income Californians who earn up to 125 percent of the poverty line, which is about $27,000 for a family of four.

According to a new study, high fines currently lead to drivers simply not paying them, which means less money for the state and a greater risk of those drivers losing their licenses.

The governor hopes this idea will help reverse that trend.

Would you like to see something like this in Tennessee?

