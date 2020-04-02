Families with less money scramble for groceries amid coronavirus-fueled buying

(CNN) - Empty store shelves have been a problem for many Americans for several weeks now.

Some struggle to find groceries because most of the lower-priced products have been bought up. (Source: KDKA/CNN)

For some people, the issue is amplified at the beginning of the month because rent and bills are due, and millions are no longer receiving paychecks.

With the first of the month release of government food assistance funds, some grocery stores are expecting floods of low-income shoppers desperate to stock up and rattled by reports of shelves emptied by more affluent folks.

Antonio Pinchback says he’s out of work, on aid, and he’s seen it.

“When you go, all the cheaper options are gone. If it’s like chicken or even ground beef, all that’s gone!” he said. “Only thing you got left is salami, and I can’t afford to eat that everyday.”

The store owner here says shortages have driven prices through the roof, too.

“I never, ever believed one dozen eggs for almost $4 right now,” said In Suk Pak of Best World Supermarket. “Much more. Not a little bit more, much more higher!”

Prices, of course, vary from place to place, and federal officials believe those shortages are now largely under control.

They also expect pressure for food assistance to intensify.

