Lowe's, Uber delivering flower baskets to moms in hardest-hit areas of COVID-19

Lowe's and Uber are partnering to deliver flower baskets to moms who live in some of the hardest-hit areas of the coronavirus.

The companies are working with small business growers and nurseries to have the flower baskets delivered to more than 500 long-term care and senior living facilities in cities such as New York, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Miami and more.

According to CNN, the baskets will be individually wrapped and include a special note of appreciation from Lowe's, and deliveries will begin in the days leading up to Mother's Day.

"Mother's Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won't be able to be with their loved ones this year," Lowe's Executive Vice President Marisa Thalberg said in a news release.

Thalberg says she hopes the flower deliveries will bring a spark of joy to those who may feel alone this Mother's Day.

