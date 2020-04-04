Lowe's holds 'Spring Black Friday' sale despite coronavirus concerns

Lowe's is pressing on with their 'Spring Black Friday' sale this weekend despite growing coronavirus concerns.

The hardware stores promoted its sale with advertisements stating the sale will be in-store only with deals running from April 4 to April 5. The stores will also continue other savings deals through April 15.

Lowe's stores around East Tennessee have seen an influx of customers over the past several weeks. The stores have been advertising they are still hiring during the pandemic.

Lowe's has been promoting social distancing to customers, asking that they keep at least six feet of distance between them while shopping inside the stores.

