Luke Bryan concert at Blackberry Farm sold out

Blackberry Farm announced a new concert event featuring country star Luke Bryan.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning at 10 a.m..

Blackberry Farm sent an announcement saying tickets for the event had sold out at 10:06 a.m.

"Luke Bryan is returning to the Bramble Hall stage this November for one of our most anticipated concerts of the year. With accolades including two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, enjoy a rare opportunity to sing along to his heartfelt lyrics and take in his energetic personality in a setting you can’t experience anywhere else. Following his What Makes You Country Tour, Luke is coming to the Farm to slow down and share a night of great music!"

Tickets cost $300. Attendees must also purchase a three-night stay at Blackberry Farm. For more information visit the official event page.