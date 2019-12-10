Luke Bryan's red stag Killed on his Property

A Tennessee wildlife official says a nonnative red stag that was shot and killed last week belonged to country music singer Luke Bryan.

Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross told The Tennessean investigators think the deer was shot from the road onto Bryan's private property near Columbia between last Wednesday and last Friday.

Cross said Bryan’s farm manager reported the shooting. Red stags are a species of deer similar to elk.

They're typically found in mountainous regions of Europe and Asia. The Maury County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

