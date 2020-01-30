Luxury cars, illegal weapons and $65k in drugs seized in Tazewell SWAT raid

$65,000 in drugs and 15 illegal firearms were seized during a SWAT raid at a Tazewell home, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO said the raid happened on January 27 on Crooked Ridge Lane where authorities also seized $8,000 in cash, a Porsche SUV and a BMW Z4 which they believe to have been purchased with money made through the sale of drugs.

Among the illegal weapons seized were a prohibited length shotgun, a homemade suppressor, and a substantial amount of ammunition.

Drugs found included methamphetamine, heroin, Opana, Xanax, marijuana, and Gabapentin worth approximately $65,000 in street value.

Rockey Lee Couarm was taken into custody on drug, weapon and theft charges and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.