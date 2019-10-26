Lyft offering free rides to job interviews and first 3 weeks of employment

Lyft announced a new program to make sure everyone can get a ride to work, no matter their financial situation.

The ride-sharing program launched its new Jobs Access Program, offering free rides to and from job interviews.

According to a study by Lyft, 44 percent of riders start or end in low-income areas. The study also showed Lyft passengers saved 178 million hours compared to other transportation modes.

With the new program, Lyft plans to close short-term transportation gaps related to employment access and job training.

“For the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities,” Lyft said.

The new program will debut in 35 cities across the U.S. and provide rides to and from job training programs, job interviews and the first three weeks of employment.

Lyft partnered with 10 organizations to make this new initiative possible.

