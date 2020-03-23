Lynyrd Skynyrd reschedules concert at Thompson-Boling Arena

Southern Rock legend Lynyrd Skynyrd announced they are postponing their concert in Knoxville, originally scheduled for May, 1, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert has been rescheduled to Sept. 3, 2020. Fans are asked to hold on to their original tickets to gain entry to the rescheduled concert.

Anyone with further questions about their tickets is asked to reach out to the point of purchase.

The farewell tour was set to take the band across the country and around the globe in 2020, giving fans one last unforgettable night of classic American Rock-and-Roll.

Shows in Pikeville, Kentucky, and Macon, Georgia were also rescheduled.

