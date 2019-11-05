Marble City Comicon causes controversy in Sevierville

Many people are left with questions after a much-anticipated event set to be held in Sevierville has caused a world of confusion.

The Marble City Comicon was originally advertised to be held at the Sevierville Convention Center.

The Sevierville Convention Center said they have not entered into a contract with Marble City Comicon and will not be doing so.

"Regardless of what is being stated, The Sevierville Convention Center has no affiliation with Marble City Comicon," Sevierville Convention Center posted on Facebook. "There will NOT be an event taking place here at our facility."

Sevierville city spokesperson Bob Stahlke said the event organizers contacted the convention center to host the event. After contracts were written, Stahlke said they never heard from them again for months.

After multiple failed attempts to reach out, the convention center learned that the event was being advertised as being held at the Sevierville Convention Center without permission or a signed contract. Stahlke said, at this point, the deadline for the contract had passed.

"We found ourselves in a position where we could not allow and did not want to allow an event to be held when we had no contract or payment," Stahlke said.

Stahlke said they have since gotten in contact with the organizers and informed them the event could not be held at the convention center.

The organizer for the Marble City Comicon, Shannon Rhea said he missed his last meeting with the Sevierville Convention Center due to his daughter being in the hospital.

"I missed that meeting, I guess I ticked off the wrong person," Rhea said.

Rhea said the convention center said they had a strict 30-day policy and he would need to go through the city council. The city council decided not to go forward with the contract.

Rhea said he is currently finalizing a new venue and so far only one guest has canceled.

"I wish people would understand that we are trying to take care of everything for the convention and for our lives," Rhea said. "We are trying our best to do everything."

Monday afternoon, a post was made on the Marble City Comicon Facebook page informing the public that they are working to finalize a new venue.

In the post, the convention claims the Sevierville Convention Center "decided not to work things out with us after all."

The new venue is reportedly close by and the location is said to be revealed Wednesday.

"Thank you all for your prayers, positivity and for your understanding during this extremely difficult time as we have tried to keep going during our daughter's illnesses," the post read.

Many Facebook users commented on the post to express their support for the family. Many said they will still show up no matter where the event is held and others are even offering suggestions for new locations.

