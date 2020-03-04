MEDIC in critical need of blood donations following deadly tornadoes

The MEDIC Regional Blood Center said there is a critical need for O blood types following the deadly tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

MEDIC centers in Downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens and Crossville are looking for donors with O positive and O negative blood types. The centers provide products to Cookeville Medical Center when requested.

MEDIC said it is committed to assisting neighboring blood centers in their time of need after the Middle Tennesse tornadoes, but can only provide products if there is available inventory on the shelves.

MEDIC Crossville Center will be open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4. MEDIC will also have a mobile bus onsite at the Crossville Center from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.

All O Positive and O Negative donors will receive a $10 E-gift card via email as well as a Texas Roadhouse coupon and a MEDIC gift.

