MEDIC has 'critical need' for O negative, positive blood

MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it has a critical need for O negative and positive blood.

The center announced that they need O Negative and O Positive blood donations immediately.

MEDIC said all donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to use at over 100 locations as well as a MEDIC shirt and a Texas Roadhouse coupon.

The organization said that they have seen fewer donors over the holiday season and an increase used of blood products.

Go here to find the location nearest to you.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.