MLB uniform maker Fanatics switches to producing medical masks, gowns

Fanatics, a company that manufactures uniforms for Major League Baseball, has suspended production on jerseys and is making medical masks and gowns for hospitals in Pennsylvania and nearby states.

Michael Rubin, the founder and executive chairman of Fanatics, turned the 360,000-square foot facility in Easton, Pennsylvania into a factory for the COVID-19 virus fight.

The New York Yankees and Phillies pinstripes remain stitched on the protective wear.

According to WBNS, Rubin was contacted by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro on how the state was in "dire need" of more masks and gowns.

"We've got a million yards of fabric that we make these baseball uniforms from, what would you think if we take that fabric and make masks and gowns," Rubin told The Associated Press. "He immediately said, 'Great. I want to do it immediately. The most important thing is we've got to help the heroes on the front line and baseball can help play a role in it.'"

Rubin teamed with MLB to provide hospital uniforms at no cost to those in need in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

But when it comes to Fanatics assisting in the coronavirus fight, Rubin added, “we're less worried about manufacturing jerseys and more worried about just saving lives.”

