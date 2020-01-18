MLK Day means community service for Farragut church members

Concord United in Farragut spent the long MLK Day weekend volunteering. The church completed several projects all across Knoxville and East Tennessee in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 'Mission Blitz' is in its 6th year with nearly 900 participants volunteering across the city. Organizers said they were working on about 20 projects including work at Wesley House.

WVLT News caught up with some volunteers painting walls and cleaning up at the facility just outside Mechanicsville.

"We feel it's important to perform community service to celebrate the legacy of MLK. We're here in Christian love and participating in the community," church members said.

Projects will be completed throughout the weekend. it all comes to an end Monday as the congregation steps off in the MLK Day parade in Knoxville.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. from Chilhowee Park.

